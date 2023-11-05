SPORTS: West Seattle HS volleyball on to next level of postseason play after finishing #2 in Metro League

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Last night’s Metro League volleyball championship match was closer than the final score – Seattle Prep over West Seattle High School, three sets to none – would suggest.

During the faceoff in the Chief Sealth IHS gym, the first two sets’ scores were close – 25-23 and 26-24.

The third set was almost seesaw until a 10-10 tie – and Prep started pulling away after that, taking the set 25-16.

Next up for the Wildcats and head coach Scott Behrbaum, a district-tournament game at 7:30 pm Thursday (November 9) vs. either Bellevue HS or Eastside Catholic (who they beat 3-0 earlier on Saturday to get to the Metro final). They’ll be playing at Lake Washington High School (12033 NE 80th, [corrected] Kirkland).