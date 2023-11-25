South Seattle Threshold Singers inviting new members

If you sing, this is a unique way to use your voice and presence. The South Seattle Threshold Singers asked us to share this announcement as they invite new members:

We are a chapter of Threshold Choir, a nationally known nonprofit network of a cappella choirs whose members volunteer to sing in small groups at the bedsides of those who are at end-of-life.

We invite you to visit the Threshold Choir website at thresholdchoir.org, and our chapter website at thresholdchoir.org/southseattle to learn more about us.

We welcome people who can carry a tune, hold their own part and blend with others in a small group, communicate kindness with their voice, offer a loving presence to those who are dying, and share deeply with other chapter members. The time commitment is an average of ten hours a month.

If this is of potential interest to you, please contact us at sseattlethreshold@gmail.com and we will send you more information.