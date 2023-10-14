YOU CAN HELP: Fall-fundraising finish line in sight for Friends of Roxhill Elementary

Two ways to help Roxhill Elementary as its support organization concludes its fall fundraising – here’s how:

Friends of Roxhill Elementary is wrapping up our 2 Fall fundraisers this weekend and so we are calling on our West Seattle community to help us reach our goals.

1. The Back to School Field Trips and Classroom Fund provides teachers with money for field trips and to equip their classrooms with much-needed supplies, like educational games, toys and books. The goal this year is to give each teacher $20 per student. Donate at: gofund.me/6d1ced75

2. There are only 3 more days to order from the Fall Flower Power Fundraiser! Buy flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts and seeds to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill. Friends of Roxhill Elementary receives 50% of the profits from every order. Order deadline is this Sunday, October 15:

friendsofroxhill.fpfundraising.com