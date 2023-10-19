WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One deer, two coyotes

No photos so far of either of these, but the reports came in via email:

LINCOLN PARK DEER: Lauren reports, “Spotted a young buck on the beach trail this morning in Lincoln Park. Also spotted a seal, bald eagle, and the barkiest dog in the whole wide world.” Lauren says she was not able to catch the deer on camera before he “hopped away.” The deer was first noted in this comment thread following yesterday’s humpback-whale sighting. (As one commenter notes, we’ve had scattered sightings in the past, including “Westley,” who spent a few weeks wandering the peninsula in 2016.)

TWO COYOTES: Sent by Nicole:

Our neighbor alerted us that she saw two coyotes at the end of her driveway at 11:00 pm when she let her small dog out. We live at the end of 32nd Ave SW, adjacent to Camp Long (32nd and Juneau).

The state’s advice on coexisting with coyotes includes NOT providing them with convenient food sources, from unaccompanied pets to unsecured garbage.