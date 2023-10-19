West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

63℉

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One deer, two coyotes

October 19, 2023 11:56 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news | Wildlife

No photos so far of either of these, but the reports came in via email:

LINCOLN PARK DEER: Lauren reports, “Spotted a young buck on the beach trail this morning in Lincoln Park. Also spotted a seal, bald eagle, and the barkiest dog in the whole wide world.” Lauren says she was not able to catch the deer on camera before he “hopped away.” The deer was first noted in this comment thread following yesterday’s humpback-whale sighting. (As one commenter notes, we’ve had scattered sightings in the past, including “Westley,” who spent a few weeks wandering the peninsula in 2016.)

TWO COYOTES: Sent by Nicole:

Our neighbor alerted us that she saw two coyotes at the end of her driveway at 11:00 pm when she let her small dog out. We live at the end of 32nd Ave SW, adjacent to Camp Long (32nd and Juneau).

The state’s advice on coexisting with coyotes includes NOT providing them with convenient food sources, from unaccompanied pets to unsecured garbage.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: One deer, two coyotes"

  • RayWest October 19, 2023 (12:13 pm)
    Reply

    Whales, coyotes, and deer, oh my! And also, seals, foxes, otters, raccoons, possums, rabbits, eagles  . . . West Seattle gets wilder and wilder! No bears or cougars yet, but they have been spotted in Seattle. I love living in a city and being surrounded by wildlife.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.