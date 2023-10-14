CONTINUING SUNDAY: West Seattle Ski Swap 2023

(WSB photos)

The shopping started early at this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap, happening now at the VFW Hall in The Triangle (3601 SW Alaska). It’s presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor), whose store is across the street, and proprietor Greg Whittaker decided to open the doors early so shoppers didn’t have to wait in line. It’s not just skis, though they are available in abundance – you’ll also find snowboards:

And boots:

Plus gloves and other apparel/gear to keep you comfortable during your winter adventures:

Most of the items are from hundreds of your neighbors who consigned them for the sale. Day 1 continues until 5 pm, and then there’s a second Ski Swap day tomorrow (Sunday, October 15th), 10 am-4 pm.