Scenes from West Seattle Art Walk, October edition

6:29 PM: The sky’s clear and it’s as good as a fall night gets for seeing art …

Florence Weintraub is one of the artists we’ve met so far tonight while visiting a few West Seattle Art Walk stops. You can meet her and see her work at the Discovery Shop (4535 California SW) until 8 pm tonight. Here’s a verse she wrote, featured on the Art Walk website:

OLD WOMAN JOURNEY monologue, catalogue

chronicle of the times

of my mind

landscape mind

with this earth

now

containing all that has ever been

my mind

our minds

vastness filled

with unexplained jewels

beyond our knowing

See the Art Walk venue list – from North Admiral to Morgan Junction – and artist spotlights here, and remember that until 7:45 pm you can catch three free Art of Music performances too!

6:47 PM: As noted in our preview, some participating venues have more than one artist. Among them, this week’s Alki Arts pop-up, curated by Diane Venti, at California/Oregon – we met some of the featured artists tonight, including Joanne Shellan:

And Debbie Bianchi:

The Alki Arts pop-up is open until 8 pm tonight for Art Walk, and then continues daily through this Sunday, 11 am-6 pm.

7:06 PM: Also participating tonight – Doris Goulet, with cards, at Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW):

Doris is no stranger to The Junction – she owned the craft store Friends and Company for a dozen-plus years until closing in 2010 – that’s the spot where Click! Design That Fits used to be, now Seattle E-bike. Her cards are made from beeswax and napkins, and she scours stores looking for the perfect napkins to use! She’s at Verity tonight until 8.

ADDED 8:56 PM: Verity also hosted one of tonight’s Art of Music performances – we recorded a bit of Lana Sparks‘ mini-concert:

West Seattle Art Walk happens on the second Thursday every month, year-round, so set your calendar for the next one, November 9th.