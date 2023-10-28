HAPPENING NOW: Trail or Treat at Camp Long

This might be the most unusual trick-or-treating experience in West Seattle this Halloween season … Trail or Treat at Camp Long. Until 8 pm, you’re invited to the park at 5200 35th SW to visit some of the park’s cabins for trick-or-treating in partnership with local businesses/organizations that have “adopted” cabins for the occasion. Nature activities are happening too. Get a map outside the lodge, follow the lighted paths! You can roast marshmallows over a campfire at one shelter to make s’mores: