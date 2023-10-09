FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park pickleball project gets promised page

(WSB photo, Lincoln Park’s former tennis-court site)
Another Seattle Parks note: When the plan to convert former tennis courts in Lincoln Park to 6 pickleball courts was quietly announced three and a half weeks ago, the city promised project information online. It’s finally added a page (thanks for the tips) – see it here. The page answers one major question some opponents of the plan have had – where Parks found the money for the court conversion. The $140,000 is attributed to the Associated Recreation Council, an independent nonprofit that has long supported Parks programs. It has its own staff and a volunteer Board of Directors. You can see the ARC’s financial documents here; its annual reports (newest one is from 2021) list hundreds of individual and organizational donors. The pickleball-project page on Parks’ site, meantime, says the plan for a “new” dedicated pickleball facility – which a city study suggests would be at Hiawatha – is “long term,” while this kind of conversion is “mid-term.” Parks says this will be built by the end of the year.
