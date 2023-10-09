West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park pickleball project gets promised page

October 9, 2023 2:07 pm
(WSB photo, Lincoln Park’s former tennis-court site)

Another Seattle Parks note: When the plan to convert former tennis courts in Lincoln Park to 6 pickleball courts was quietly announced three and a half weeks ago, the city promised project information online. It’s finally added a page (thanks for the tips) – see it here. The page answers one major question some opponents of the plan have had – where Parks found the money for the court conversion. The $140,000 is attributed to the Associated Recreation Council, an independent nonprofit that has long supported Parks programs. It has its own staff and a volunteer Board of Directors. You can see the ARC’s financial documents here; its annual reports (newest one is from 2021) list hundreds of individual and organizational donors. The pickleball-project page on Parks’ site, meantime, says the plan for a “new” dedicated pickleball facility – which a city study suggests would be at Hiawatha – is “long term,” while this kind of conversion is “mid-term.” Parks says this will be built by the end of the year.

52 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park pickleball project gets promised page"

  • Sarah October 9, 2023 (2:13 pm)
    Putting this out there again: Kersti, please stop littering the park with your petition flyers. It’s disrespectful and childish, and several of us are tired of taking them down each day. If anyone doubted Kersti condones the posting, check out this on her Instagram feed:

    • KB October 9, 2023 (3:49 pm)
      Regardless of what side of the debate a person falls on, I’m not sure it warrants criticizing someone because they have a different opinion (using descriptors like “childish” and “disrespectful”).  I’m undecided on this topic, but personal attacks aren’t going to win neutral parties over. 

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (6:24 pm)
        You don’t think it’s disrespectful of the environment to tape and staple propaganda flyers all over trees? Guess we disagree.

        • WSLV October 9, 2023 (8:23 pm)
          Sarah, your post is infinitely more childish as is your attack on an individual that as of today represents the concern and voice of over 2,200 people. If parks and rec can’t take the time to listen to the community at large – that’s all opinions then it’s Kersti and people like her that step in to ensure it is. If you’re taking them down what does it say about you? 

    • gogogo October 9, 2023 (3:56 pm)
      Go Kersti! Also, knowing her, she will be the first to remove them after this protest is over. 

    • whattheheck October 9, 2023 (4:05 pm)
      why are you taking them down? do you not believe in free speech and sharing  critical information about the park we all know and love? not everyone reads the blog. don’t start with ‘littering’ as you know Kersti loves and honors the environment more than most – she’ll take them down once this is over.  it’s important that we let people know and so they can make their OWN choices. hiding it and disrupting the efforts of others that are trying to spread the word is childish.

      • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (6:22 pm)
        It’s false information that’s being told to people. Nobody wants to be lied to or misinformed. Seems simple to be truthful 

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (6:35 pm)
        Flyers can be posted on the park bulletin boards. There are several. I continue to note that I *still* have not seen any flyers posted on the board by the Kenyon/Fauntleroy crosswalk. I’m not messing with flyers on the boards, but it’s extra frustrating to find these littered (yes, it’s litter) on random trees but not on the boards literally intended for these notices!

      • WS Res October 9, 2023 (6:57 pm)
        Where’s our “follow rules because rules are more important than people” commentariat? I thought people who broke minor rules and regulations basically deserve to be arrested on the spot.  Flyers can be posted on bulletin boards. Nothing should be attached to trees in the park; it’s everyone’s park, right?

    • M October 9, 2023 (4:13 pm)
      Have you tried not taking them down?

    • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (4:20 pm)
      Thanks for posting this ridiculous petition again, the sleepless nights” makes me laugh since the park actually has open and close schedule. 

    • IHeartBPP October 9, 2023 (4:24 pm)
      Sarah, tearing down the signs and littering…I saw them on the ground…is childish.  I support Kersti and her efforts to stop this unethical treatment of the people of Seattle who want to have input on a public project.  And I have been sharing those QR codes far and wide.  Let EVERYONE be heard.  Not just those with whom you agree. 

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (6:27 pm)
        To be clear, I’m taking them down and carrying them with me to dispose of properly. If you’re seeing them on the ground, that was either someone else or (most likely) the natural result of plastic packing tape failing to stick to trees in damp weather.

    • john October 9, 2023 (4:34 pm)
      Thank you Sarah for posting this photo and screen grab.  
      Thank you WSB for publishing. 
      These shamefully entitled actions, intentionally littering our park with false misleading plastic cased flyers have no place in serious discourse.

      The claims being fronted as reasons not to allow pickleball in the old courts are ludicrous.  
      For the record, in the late sixties, Chief Sealth High School played its matches and practiced at these old courts.  
      I was one of many who were raised playing them, playing at night (when not raining)  with the mechanical timer on the lights that would suddenly shut off.  
      Those courts, similar to the ones lost at Lowman Beach, were unique in their own ways and dearly missed.
      I believe the last time I played at the old courts was in the mid-eighties and Parks was allowing them to deteriorate.
      These courts are already surrounded on three sides with chainlink fence and are situated down a viewing slope of grass from the baseball diamond’s plane.  This berm will reduce pickleball noise.  
      Pickleball is also played close to the court, no moon ball returns. The low flying ball is ideal for this location.  
      The concern about old tennis court trees seems specious, as they were planted after the courts were constructed.   The trees will diminish sound and control light spill of modern lights focused and designed for courts.
      Ilook forward to seeing the old courts re-vitalized.  
      I’ve never played pickleball but with this good news, I might pick up a paddle.

    • AT October 9, 2023 (4:42 pm)
      I wonder what’s her beef with Landscape Architects?   It’s a professional license that’s not easy to attain.

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (6:22 pm)
        Yeah, equating the presence of a landscape architect to a guarantees tree removal plan is just disingenuous. Conferring with a landscape architect is a good sign here. Generally a LA goal is to work within the current environment to achieve the desired outcome witg minimal disruption. The claim that this means trees will be removed is alarmist; Parks would have to follow the same review process as any other developer before taking out any of those trees.

    • Al King October 9, 2023 (4:45 pm)
      Sarah. Thank you! People FIRST. Wildlife can and should fend for itself. We need to do more to protect our right to do what we want anywhere we want.

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (6:19 pm)
        Look, I’m all for a lot of steps to protect wildlife. That includes literally in my own backyard. However, I think the fight against this particular use is overblown and performative. It is not about what best serves the community, but about what platforms the “scientist.” 

      • C October 9, 2023 (7:58 pm)
        Reply

        That kind of thinking is why people are slowly going to go extinct. You do realize the animals were here before you? Such selfish and ignorant remarks are sad. 

    • Rhonda October 9, 2023 (5:23 pm)
      Good for Kersti. I greatly appreciate her posting those to keep park patrons informed.

      • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (6:27 pm)
        You are falsely bring informed. Does that not bother you? 

  • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (2:21 pm)
    Thank you ARC, I will be sure to contribute funds to you in the future. This is exciting to hear that West Seattle will possibly get two pickle ball courts. We surely have enough families in our area to fill the spots to play!

  • Sarah October 9, 2023 (2:29 pm)
    Also, thank you, WSB, for providing up-front the funding details. Maybe that will put to rest rumors of a shady pickleball cabal (pickabal?) bribing Seattle Parks… but probably not. People were upset this was being funded by their tax dollars, then upset it was privately funded by “special interest.” Can’t win!

  • Kyle October 9, 2023 (2:44 pm)
    I’m sure the Hiawatha community center will reopen sometime this millennium. Amazing how Park fast tracks some things and other things, like playgrounds take years of red tape to move forward.

  • S October 9, 2023 (2:59 pm)
     Parks Dept: The main criteria used in selecting this court is that it does not conflict with tennis – in that the court has been unused and mainly used for storage – it meets geographic distribution, residential remoteness, and accessibility criteria.
    *geographic distribution: the natural arrangement and apportionment of the various forms of animals and plants in the different regions and localities of the earth.
    It doesn’t conflict with tennis, however it does conflict with park goers.
    Wondering what studies or how data was collected to meet geographic distribution. 

    • Neighbor October 9, 2023 (3:45 pm)
      1. Private funding source

      2. Space already aligns with planned use

      3. Doesn’t require production and installation of large equipment

      Voila, quick win! Kind of like how you wouldn’t hold up repairing a squeaky hinge just because you had earlier identified wanting a kitchen remodel. 

      • S October 9, 2023 (6:25 pm)
        Reply

        There is no info provided on how and when Parks determined that Pickleball’s high decibel noise and installation of lights meets geographic distribution given this was fast tracked and Lincoln Park wasn’t even included on their original list of potential locations. Your list doesn’t address the concern in the original comment.

  • D.C. October 9, 2023 (3:45 pm)
    Pro points for prolific ‘P’ alliteration

  • Jay October 9, 2023 (3:54 pm)
    How does pickleball get fast-tracked in days with no public comment, but new hiking and biking trails through areas with blackberry barrens and old trash-filled campsites take DECADES to get approval for volunteers to build and fund themselves? Compare this to projects like Cheasty. There’s something fishy here, this must be a pet project or some other corruption happening. I’m with Kersti until we get some answers and transparency. Pickleball is a new fad that only picked up in the last couple years and we’re committing a ton of money and public space to the hobby with no public participation. Pickleball courts are going in all over Seattle. Seems very extreme. How is there already a powerful pickleball lobby? It’s so weird.

    • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (6:33 pm)
      The courts been there since the 60’s so not sure how this will be a huge project. It’s actually NOT going to cost “ a ton of money” hence more the reason to do this. Pickle ball is quite a popular sport and not a fad. And once it’s remodeled it’ll bring even more players. 

    • BLK October 9, 2023 (7:23 pm)
      Reply

      Jay–My thoughts exactly. I’m also curious to hear from residents of the gorgeous condos/townhouses across ftom the proposed courts. Wonder if they’re concerned about the noise & night lighting….I sure would be.This unilateral decision by “parks” reeks.

      • WSB October 9, 2023 (7:38 pm)
        Reply

        Are you thinking of another site? There are no “condos/townhouses” anywhere nearby, gorgeous or otherwise. If you walk east a ways, you get to the LP north (main) parking lot, and across Fauntleroy Way from that are single-family houses. You can see via Google Street View 360.

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (7:44 pm)
        Reply

        Yeah, there are literally no residences “across” from these courts.

  • Rick fraser October 9, 2023 (4:21 pm)
    I am an avid pb player, but pb does not fit in Lincoln Park. LP has provided me with decades of enrichment and solice. The sounds of baseball play,  kids having birthday parties,  runners, horseshoes and occasional concerts all seem to “fit” within my meanderings.  The clack clack of pb will not.  Most likely I won’t notice it much if I keep a significant distance from the courts,  and that’s my point; I  don’t have to keep a distance from those other activities mentioned above to enjoy the park. There are 6 tennis courts across the street. Dedicate two of them for pb. And if pb doesn’t belong there,  it sure as heck does not belong within the trees and trails of Lincoln Park.

    • Annie October 9, 2023 (8:05 pm)
      It would be great to hear more from players like yourself. There are a few comments here from others that seem to see why this is not a good spot for pickle ball courts.  I want a bigger tree canopy as well as some refuge from the sound of cars/machines. A place for children to play and see nature. It is super crazy that the PB courts might be done before they even start the south children’s play area that was deconstructed about 6 years ago.  The Superintendent of P &R AP Diaz plays tennis and has children . Maybe he could pivot the situation and get the children’s playground done with the $140,000.

  • Mark Ahlness October 9, 2023 (4:23 pm)
    Reply

    I am absolutely appalled by this decision. Sorry that “several” people had to take down fliers letting people actually  know what is going on. I speak as one of over 2,000 people who have signed the petition (141 have signed so far today) against pickleball courts in Lincoln Park. This is so wrong, for a multitude of reasons. Parks has no idea. Or they don’t care. Unbelievable.

      Reply

      Hi Mark, if you read the petition you’ll see there are a lot of false pretenses being said against this project. I would be livid if I was signing a petition and not being told the truth. The concrete slab has sat there since the 60’s, there’s no way we shouldn’t revitalize it and bring more residents into the park. Not to mention it won’t break the bank nor will construction trucks be needed in the park. I hardly think the amount of people that signed the petition live in West Seattle nor use Lincoln Park. Either way, lots of us are looking forward to this . 

      • Sarah October 9, 2023 (7:32 pm)
        Reply

        In fact, one of the flyers is posted right by Bruun Idun, our Damby troll. I am positive most of the petition signatures are originating from well-intentioned troll visitors. 

  • snowskier October 9, 2023 (4:39 pm)
    Reply

    Amazing how they quickly waffled away from their original plans to stripe the Solstice Park courts.  I’m guessing that restriping costs less than $140K.  And meanwhile……about that playground they tore out over 6 years ago……I guess the children aren’t donating money like the seniors.

  • anonyme October 9, 2023 (4:44 pm)
    So, where are we going to build the new forested park and nature reserve where people and wildlife can escape the noise, unwind, and enjoy nature, now that Lincoln Park has been designated a sports facility?  Why are so many park visitors being denied a voice?

  • Max October 9, 2023 (4:50 pm)
    Amazing how fast this is progressing. How many years has it been that the lower playground has been waiting for repairs? The Solstice Park tennis courts are ALWAYS empty. Even on a beautiful, sunny day. Why not re-stripe those?

  • Matty October 9, 2023 (5:07 pm)
    BUILD MORE POOLS. Colman pool is open 6 weeks a year. It has a full time caretaker but can’t open up before July. Schools can barely get pool time for practices let alone meets. Pools here were designed with different needs — we need better facilities now. 

  • mem October 9, 2023 (6:29 pm)
    I don’t understand the controversy? Pickleball courts will not cause any more disruption  to animal habitats than the Colman Pool- which is another great use of space for physical activity. Yes, humans are noisy but quite frankly so are the yappy dogs that chase any movement in the park.  The re-purposing of tennis courts to Pickleball courts will not affect the existing tree canopy and we will happily brush off any fallen leaves just as we currently do at Delridge or High Point. The parks Dept has been talking about switching these courts from tennis to Pickleball for at least two years now. Just because you were unaware of it does not mean there has been zero transparency!! What is wrong with providing space for an activity that thousands of West Seattlites have taken up? The Pickleball community has provided an avenue to make social connections, promote physical activity/ health and have a lot of fun. Can’t we make room for everyone in our parks? Why must we be at odds with one another all the time?

    • Alayna October 9, 2023 (7:20 pm)
      Colman Pool is downstairs, along the water, pretty far away from the forest.  The place they are going to put the pickleball courts is in the forested upstairs area, where lots of wildlife lives.  It’s a quiet, secluded spot.

      • Neighbor 2 October 9, 2023 (7:33 pm)
        Right, because down by the water there’s no wildlife to protect!

      • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (7:39 pm)
        The pool is across a path from the woods. You can see Eagle nests from the pool 

  • In a Pickle October 9, 2023 (7:04 pm)
    Before the mid-park tennis courts were turned into dirt storage areas, my husband and I played or tried to play tennis there.  The courts frequently were covered with leaves and needles and did not dry quickly after a rain.  Maybe pickle ball players can collectively keep them clean.  The plastic balls don’t mind being wet, but slipping while playing doesn’t seem fun to me.  Where I want the line drawn is to prohibit lighting that would allow night play.  Lights truly would be disturbing to the wildlife.  Using lights in the middle of the park sets a very bad precedent for the use of lights in other parts of the park.  

  • Alki resident October 9, 2023 (7:24 pm)
    For those saying that pickle ball is a fad. There are 5 million players in America alone. Eric Johnson, Komo news,  did a story about the origin of pickle ball where three men back in the 60’s from Bainbridge, created this game because their children were bored. It’s a great story and Eric won an award for this story. 

  • Alayna October 9, 2023 (7:25 pm)
    Still so upset about this.   Even if those were tennis courts 50 years ago, tennis is not nearly as loud as pickleball.   Tennis courts don’t even fit in that area of the park any more, putting in a very loud sport in the middle of this quiet nature park is so sad.  Why not at Lowman Beach, where they just took out tennis courts?   Or Solstice, where it’s actually just supposed to be?  Even where the playground used to be on the south side of the park is okay, it’s at least on the edge of the forest instead of smack in the middle of it.

  • Max October 9, 2023 (7:33 pm)
    All you have to do is look up “pickleball noise complaints ” on the internet to realize what a bad idea this is for Lincoln Park. How many peaceful, relatively quiet places to do we have to enjoy nature in a crowded city? Might as well open an off leash dog park and a zip-line through the woods. We can call it The Fun Forest.

  • KP October 9, 2023 (7:42 pm)
    The private funders are rich Fauntleroy residents who didn’t want ‘their’ tennis courts adapted, they found the way to thwart altering existing courts. Unnatural lights and noise in the middle of the park will disrupt wildlife and the purpose of foundational legacy parks. The mayor needs to step up and stop this until all voices are heard. The fact this is moving so quickly is ridiculous. Especially in the setting Parks have dragged their feet 6 years in restoring a play ground (so called supply chain issues are ridiculous and completely unmerited 6 years in). 

