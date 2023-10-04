Emergency-alert test, eclipse prep, District 1 Community Network, more on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Woolly bear caterpillar, photographed at South Seattle College Arboretum by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

EMERGENCY-ALERT TEST: 11:20 am today is when federal agencies are scheduled to test emergency warning systems, resulting in an alert being sent to most cell phones, as well as one for TV/radio/cable systems. No action is required – it’s just a test. More info about what you’ll see/hear and why is in our preview.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

GET READY FOR ECLIPSE VIEWING: Online event with West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen, looking ahead to the October 14th solar eclipse, 6 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to participate.

COFFEEHOUSE ART: Jennifer Carrasco leads figure painting/drawing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-9 pm. Contact her to sign up.

TRIVIA x 6: Six places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run at 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm in-person meeting for this community coalition with organization reps and advocates from West Seattle and the rest of District 1:

The October 4th District 1 Community Network (D1CN) meeting will be IN PERSON at High Point Neighborhood House from 7 pm to 9 pm, 6400 Sylvan Way SW, in West Seattle. Featured speakers:

Amy Smith Ed.D, Deputy Director, Community Safety & Communications Center (CSCC), City of Seattle,

Sound Transit Staff, Outreach Updates

Candidates for District 1 City Council

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: One home match – West Seattle HS hosts Lincoln, 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!