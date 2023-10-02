FYI: Nationwide cell-phone alert test Wednesday morning. TV, radio, cable too

Right about this time Wednesday morning (11:20 am our time on October 4), your cell phone will likely go off with one of those shrieking alert tones you’ve heard after Amber Alerts. It’s a nationwide warning-system test that you might already have heard about since it was announced in August – we’re mentioning it today just in case you haven’t. The test is explained in detail here. In short, at or shortly after 11:20 am Thursday, your phone should receive the alert – just once – and the screen will show, ““THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Around the same time, radio, TV, and cable systems will broadcast a similar emergency message. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission are teaming up on this and summarized in the announcement: “The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”