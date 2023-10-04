ELECTION 2023: The billion-dollar ballot measure you’ll be voting on

Ballots go out two weeks from today. Although we’ve been focusing on the Seattle City Council District 1 vote, you’ll be deciding another city matter in the general election: The renewal/expansion of the Seattle Housing Levy. You can read the ballot measure in its entirety here; its official explanatory statement begins:

Proposition 1 would authorize a seven-year property tax increase, replacing an expiring levy, to finance low-income housing and provide for housing needs of low-income persons. Approximately 51 percent of levy funding is anticipated to serve households earning 30 percent or less of Seattle area median income.

Over those seven years, as we reported earlier this year, the levy would raise almost a billion dollars. When councilmembers finalized it in June, we published a breakdown of where those dollars would go. Seattle has had a Housing Levy since 1986; that first one was for $50 million, while the one that’s expiring now totaled almost $300 million. If your house is worth about $900,000, this is projected to cost you about $32 a month. The arguments for and against are linked here. Projects funded at least in part by the expiring levy include Salish Landing, the 82-apartment Delridge complex that opened this year, built on the site of the former Lam Bow Apartments