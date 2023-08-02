VIDEO: Grand opening and homecomings celebrated at Salish Landing in Delridge

Past and present 6955 Delridge Way SW resident Fatuma was exuberant at the grand opening for the Seattle Housing Authority‘s newest property. She’s one of the residents who lived there when it was the Lam Bow Apartments before a three-alarm 2016 fire – and one of those who have moved back now that it’s an all-new complex called Salish Landing.

Speeches, a ribbon-cutting, and Native songs highlighted the grand opening event on Tuesday afternoon.

As you can see in that photo, dignitaries were part of it – Mayor Bruce Harrell, SHA executive director Rod Brandon, City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, 34th District State Rep. Emily Alvarado. But the stars of the show were past and present residents – everyone who lost their homes in the 2016 fire was offered an apartment at Salish Landing, SHA says – and besides Fatuma, two others spoke, Brianna and Theresa. This affordable housing is what saved her from living unsheltered, Theresa said.

Salish Landing has 31 more units than Lam Bow did – 82 in all, a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments. They’re all spoken for, the SHA tells us – and speakers at Tuesday’s event underscored the need for much more housing like this. We recorded them all:

Some of the funding for construction came from the Seattle Housing Levy, which is expiring, with a renewal/expansion set for the November ballot.