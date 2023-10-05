BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: All the Best Pet Care confirms West Seattle return

Back in August, we reported that a permit filing for a commercial space at Maris (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW) showed that All the Best Pet Care plans to return to West Seattle, 14 years after it closed on Alki. The company didn’t answer our inquiry back in August but has finally sent us an update, saying things are finalized now that they have their permits. All the Best says this will be the local mini-chain’s 17th store, and that they’re hoping to open “in early 2024.” The reply adds a bit of background on the company: “Susan and Ira Moss opened the first store in 1985, and we remain locally owned and family-led.” This will be West Seattle’s eighth pet-focused retail shop, by our count (after Pet Elements, Addy’s, Next-to-Nature, Mud Bay, Pet Pros, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus).