Twelve days after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, nearly 3,000 people are confirmed dead. Many more are left with injuries and damage. Here’s a simple way to help: Itto’s Tapas in West Seattle (4160 California SW) is holding a fundraiser tomorrow (Thursday, September 21st). Proprietor Khalid Agour, who is of Moroccan heritage, plans to donate the entire night’s proceeds to earthquake relief. Itto’s hours are 4-10 pm.