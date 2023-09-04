West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY: Flag ceremony at Alki Masonic Lodge

September 4, 2023 7:09 pm
In a Labor Day tradition, a new American flag was raised today at Alki Masonic Lodge in The Junction. The VFW assisted – with the old flag, below, are state commander Traci K. Williams (Renton #1263) and Thomas Snead (Puyallup #2224):

The old flag will be kept at the lodge in honor of a former lodge master who passed away this year. Also at today’s ceremony were members of the youth group Rainbow Girls:

Rainbow Girl Malyia Williams gave a brief speech about what the flag stands for:

Lodge 152, which is at 40th/Edmunds, has a public event coming up later this month – Oktoberfest on September 23rd.

