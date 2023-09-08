TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 8th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Becoming sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:37 am; sunset will be at 7:35 pm.

ROAD WORK THIS WEEKEND

-Late tonight through early Sunday, the ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to southbound I-5 will be closed – here’s the WSDOT alert:

The southbound I-5 on-ramps from the Spokane Street Viaduct, South Spokane Street and Sixth Avenue South will close for construction from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. A signed detour will use northbound I-5 to westbound Edgar Martinez Drive to southbound First Avenue South to eastbound South Holgate Street to northbound South Fourth Street to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

-Also on the bridge, SDOT crews will be installing the bridge-lane-enforcement camera and associated signage on Saturday.

-10 pm tonight to 6 am Saturday, the Highway 99 tunnel will be closed both ways.

–As announced, this weekend and next will bring pavement work on eastbound SW Alaska between 44th and California.

-A reader texted this notice for paving starting Saturday on SW Genesee between 26th and 30th. We’re checking with SDOT for clarity on whether the street will be closed to through traffic.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

Metro – Regular schedule. Some of the paving work mentioned above may affect bus routes; watch the Metro advisories.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter/X feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!