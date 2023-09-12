THE ART OF MUSIC: 2 free mini-concerts for Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk

This month’s West Seattle Art Walk, coming up Thursday (September 14th), again features The Art of Music, this time with two free mini-concerts.

That’s Trevor Ras, who will perform at Welcome Road Winery in South Admiral (California/Charlestown). At CAPERS in The Junction (4525 California SW), you’ll see and hear Guitar Gil:

Both performances are 6 pm to 7:45 pm Thursday, and you can find out more about the musicians by going here. They’re sponsored by neighborhood groups – the Admiral Neighborhood Association and the Morgan Community Association, with funding from the city’s Neighborhood Matching Fund.

P.S. Of course there’s non-musical art on Art Walk night too – all over the peninsula! – find those previews here.