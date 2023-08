4:32 AM: Thanks for the tips. 4,700 customers are out of power in (mostly) northwest West Seattle. More info to come ….

4:37 AM: Added above, a screengrab of the City Light map showing the outage zone. We haven’t heard an obvious cause yet. The power went out at 4:25.

4:48 AM: According to a commenter, the problem is at California/Hudson. SFD and City Light are reported to be there.