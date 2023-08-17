West Seattle, Washington

Two notes for West Seattle wine lovers

August 17, 2023 8:49 pm
First – a reminder that Highland Park Corner Store‘s first-ever “Pouring West Seattle” event – six local wineries at one venue – is just two days away. Details are in our preview from a week and a half ago. You can get discount advance tickets for the 4-7 pm Saturday (August 19th) event – while they last – by going here.

Second – tickets have just gone on sale for the next West Seattle Wine Walk in The Junction. It’s happening 5-9 pm Friday, September 29th, at merchants all over The Junction. This twice-yearly event routinely sells out in advance so you might as well get in on it early by going here.

