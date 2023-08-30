Remembering Gregory J. Lorentz, 1937-2023

Family and friends are remembering Greg Lorentz. Here’s what they want you to know about him:

Gregory Joseph Lorentz

February 10, 1937 – August 16, 2023

He did it his way!

Ring-a-ding-ding, the Chairman of the Board and last remaining member of the Rat Pack has left the building. Life-long Seattle resident Gregory Joseph Lorentz, 86, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023. Greg was a truly unique soul who worshipped Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, football, beer, and USC. He religiously read the paper every morning, was a dedicated Seahawk and Mariners fan, never missed a hydroplane race, was an impressive bowler, and insisted upon wearing freshly shined wingtip shoes to work every day. Words to describe Greg: tough, hilarious, hard-working, goofy, polite, generous, sweet, and devastatingly handsome.

Greg’s early life was spent on Beacon Hill, where he attended St. George School. He had fond memories of his neighborhood gang of friends who got him into all sorts of trouble, as well as his beloved French grandparents who showered him with love and delicious French cuisine. He went on to graduate from O’Dea high school and then the University of Southern California. In between partying and sunbathing, Greg managed to earn a degree in business and printing from USC. After college, Greg served as an MP in the army and was very proud of his service. In the business world, Greg worked as a lithographer for both Craftsman Press and The Seattle Times. He was a devoted employee who worked through holidays and snow storms just so everyone could enjoy their morning paper — you’re welcome, Seattle! After retiring from the printing business, he kept himself entertained by working for The Seattle Mariners, where he enjoyed chatting with all the players.

Greg married Sharon Mitchell and they settled down in West Seattle to raise a family. Together, they fulfilled Greg’s childhood dream of traveling the globe. Some of his favorite destinations were Greece, Spain, Rome, Germany, and Runaway Bay in Jamaica. Gregory is survived by his son Mark, his wife Cheryl and their two children Quinn and Annie; daughter Anne-Louise, her husband Evan and their daughter Frances; and his beloved cat Edith. Greg was a kind, quirky, and gentle soul who was loved and adored by all who knew him. His family and friends are absolutely heartbroken to lose him and will miss him immensely. We can only imagine that when he got to the pearly gates he was ushered in by Frank Sinatra, who greeted him with a smile and a cocktail. We love you, Dad.

-There is no planned funeral at this time. The family will have a wake for Greg in the coming months.