HELP FOR MAUI: More West Seattle events

(Lahaina on Wednesday – photo by Dominick Del Vecchio, via Wikimedia Commons)

Three more local events will raise money for Maui fire relief:

FUNDRAISER YARD SALE, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 9 am-1 pm both days this weekend (August 19-20), Laura is hosting a benefit yard sale: “All proceeds from the sales will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation- The Maui Strong Fund.” Look for it on 37th SW between Charlestown and Andover.

FUNDRAISING DINNER, AUGUST 26TH: One week from tomorrow, during a membership drive from 2-11 pm, the West Seattle Eagles (4462 California SW) are having a Hawaiian Aloha Dinner with proceeds to support Maui Fires for $14. Live music too – the band Tikigraphics will play from 5-9 pm. The Eagles announcement says, “All interested in finding about the Eagles and our motto of People Helping People are welcomed.” Questions? secretary@westseattleeagles.org or

wseaglesnewsletter2643@gmail.com

SOUND BATH, AUGUST 30TH: Announced by Maari Falsetto of Inner Alchemy: