HELP FOR MAUI: More West Seattle events

(Lahaina on Wednesday – photo by Dominick Del Vecchio, via Wikimedia Commons)
Three more local events will raise money for Maui fire relief:
FUNDRAISER YARD SALE, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: 9 am-1 pm both days this weekend (August 19-20), Laura is hosting a benefit yard sale: “All proceeds from the sales will go to the Hawaii Community Foundation- The Maui Strong Fund.” Look for it on 37th SW between Charlestown and Andover.
FUNDRAISING DINNER, AUGUST 26TH: One week from tomorrow, during a membership drive from 2-11 pm, the West Seattle Eagles (4462 California SW) are having a Hawaiian Aloha Dinner with proceeds to support Maui Fires for $14. Live music too – the band Tikigraphics will play from 5-9 pm. The Eagles announcement says, “All interested in finding about the Eagles and our motto of People Helping People are welcomed.” Questions? secretary@westseattleeagles.org or
wseaglesnewsletter2643@gmail.com
SOUND BATH, AUGUST 30TH: Announced by Maari Falsetto of Inner Alchemy:
Inner Alchemy will host a Sound Bath for Maui fundraiser on Wednesday, August 30th from 6-8 pm at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park on Beach Drive. Everyone is invited to this free event.
We will create a community mandala to send our love to the people of Maui. There will be links available for on the spot donations to provide financial support to all who are in need and Maari will provide a community Sound Bath so we can unite in peace and send vibes of Aloha to the people of Maui.
What is a Mandala?
A mandala is a symbol of the universe in its ideal form, and its creation signifies the transformation of a universe of suffering into one of joy.
Arrive at 6 pm to join in the community Mandala creation. Bring flowers, flower petals, leaves, sea shells, rocks, or anything else you have to add to the Mandala.
The Sound Bath will begin at 7 pm. Bring yoga mats, pillows, or chairs for comfort.
You are encouraged to ride your bikes or walk to the park as car parking is somewhat limited.
Any questions reach out to Inner Alchemy at www.inneralchemytt.com.
