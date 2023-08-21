FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: Timeline pushed back; advisory-group meetings set

(WSB photo, last week – crane is for repairs from last year’s Cathlamet crash)

Thanks for the tip! A reader noticed over the weekend that the website for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock/terminal replacement project had two major updates of interest to anyone watching the $100 million project:

First, almost a year after the last time Washington State Ferries convened the community advisory group for the project, a meeting is set for this fall: It’s not until October 25th, but you can sign up already for the link (which means you’ll get reminders). The signup link – as well as dates for October meetings of the project’s other two advisory groups – can be found on this page. For a refresher, Here’s our report from the group’s last meeting in September 2022, when WSF announced it had ruled out widening the dock when it’s rebuilt.

Second, the published timeline for the project also has been extended. Design/construction of the new terminal had long been projected for “the 2025-2027 biennium.” Now, that’s the time frame listed for formal environmental review, while design/construction isn’t expected before 2027-2029. We have followup questions out to WSF, including the reason for the delay, and we’ll update when we hear back.