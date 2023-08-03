Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap announced as permanent Seattle Colleges chancellor

After a year as acting and then interim chancellor of the Seattle Colleges system, Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap is now its permanent chancellor. The system includes West Seattle-based South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), of which Dr. Rimando-Chareunsap served as president before taking on the role of running the system. She was one of three finalists after a nationwide search. From today’s announcement:

Dr. Rimando-Chareunsap has dedicated much of her career to Seattle Colleges. She stepped in as acting chancellor in July 2022 while maintaining her role as president of South Seattle College. She previously served as vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion for the district, and has held other important roles across the system for more than 20 years. She was recognized as a rising star in 2019 by the Aspen Institute, which selected her for its prestigious Presidential Fellows Program. She holds a B.A. in English and Ethnic Studies from Washington State University (WSU), a Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, and a Doctorate of Education from WSU.

So what’s next for SSC leadership? Here’s how today’s announcement answers that question:

The search for a new interim and then permanent president at South Seattle College will commence shortly. Dr. Jean Hernandez, an educational leader with nearly four decades of experience, joined South Seattle College as interim president on Nov. 30, 2022, and served in the role through the academic year.

Along with SSC, the Seattle Colleges system includes North Seattle College and Seattle Central College, plus five specialty centers.