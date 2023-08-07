Christmas in August! You’re invited to a community celebration

The holiday season is still four months away, but The Christmas People would love to see you at a summer event in West Seattle later this month. Here’s the invitation just added to the WSB Event Calendar:

The Christmas People will commemorate 25 years of service to homeless people, seniors, and veterans on Sunday, August 27 from 3 to 8 pm at Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave SW.

Linda Norlander, RN.MS, Robert Wood Johnson fellow, will be guest speaker; Carnegie Hall soprano Claire Stadtmueller and Adam Creighton will provide entertainment. Buffet will be at 6 p.m.

No tickets, free will offering but reservations are required. Contact Rev. Fred Hutchinson, co-founder, at 206-719-4979 or pialley@jps.net. Seating is limited: first come, first served. All volunteers, Christmas Cookie bakers, drivers, and civic-minded community members are invited and encouraged to attend.