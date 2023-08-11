11 for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to Steve Bender for a colorful photo to brighten a gray morning – a tree frog, photographed in West Seattle. Meantime, here are the calendar highlights for the rest of your Monday:

LEARN TO CHEER: Today’s the registration deadline for Chief Sealth IHS Cheerleaders‘ upcoming after-school mini-camp for kids of all ages – details here.

WADING POOL: Despite the clouds, Seattle Parks says the weather will be warm enough, with some sun, to open the Lincoln Park wading pool noon-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

COLMAN POOL OPEN: This outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open noon-7 pm daily for one more week – through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

MOVIE MONDAYS: At the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) at 1 pm, Terry’s “Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of” continue, with free popcorn plus newsreels, previews, and cartoons. Today’s movie: “The Devil to Pay” (1930). Members free, nonmembers $5.

SUMMER EVENING PADDLING: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours, 6 pm. (1660 Harbor SW).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

BEDHEAD OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three options – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!