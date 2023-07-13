VIDEO: Summer Concerts at Hiawatha 2023 open with West Seattle Big Band

Tonight the West Seattle Big Band, led by Jim Edwards, headlined the comeback for the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s concert series, which has been on hiatus since 2019. Just like the pre-pandemic years, concertgoers of all ages filled the lawn on the east side of Hiawatha Community Center:

The WSBB was formed more than 25 years ago. If you missed them tonight – or saw them and want to see and hear more – they’ve got a concert at High Point Commons Park next Tuesday (July 18th), 7 pm, also free:

The ANA’s concert series, coordinated by Stephanie Jordan with community sponsors including WSB, continues next week too – Thursday (July 20th), 7 pm, with Mid Pak and The School of Rock.