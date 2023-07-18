Two park concerts and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Madrone trees at Lincoln Park, photo by Darlene Allen)

Two ways to enjoy music in local parks top our list of what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

FREE COVID VACCINATIONS: The Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is partnering with Othello Station for the first of three free clinics, 2 pm-5:30 pm, no health insurance or appointment required. If you have questions, call the branch at 206-684-7455 or go to the Public Health – Seattle & King County website.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer starting tonight. (5078 25th SW)

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome you to play music with them tonight, at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – 6 pm easy music, 7 pm intermediate music. Audience welcome too! More info in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS #832: 6:30 pm online, work with others to improve your communication, leadership, and public-speaking skills! Get the link by RSVPing to wstoastmasters832@gmail.com

WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND CONCERT IN THE PARK: In High Point Commons Park, 7 pm, enjoy the West Seattle Big Band! Free, all welcome, BYO chairs/blankets/picnics. (3201 SW Graham)

MORE TRIVIA: Three places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!