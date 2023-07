If you’re looking for a COVID vaccination/booster, the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is partnering with Othello Station for three free clinics in the next week. All are 2 pm-5:30 pm; the dates are Tuesday, July 18th; Saturday, July 22nd; and Tuesday, July 25th. No health insurance or appointment required. If you have questions, you can call the branch at 206-684-7455 or go to the Public Health – Seattle & King County website.