UPDATE: Car-on-side crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

11:54 PM: Police are at the scene of what they describe as a rollover crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, by the onramp from 1st Avenue South.

11:56 PM: Seattle Fire is now sending a “rescue extrication” response.

12 AM: Police say they’re temporarily blocking the westbound bridge. Meantime, arriving SFD units describe this as a car-on-side crash.

12:03 AM: Firefighters say no one is trapped, so they’re downsizing the response.

12:40 AM: Officers just told dispatch they’re reopening the bridge. Meantime, we haven’t heard any info about injuries, so we’ll follow up with SFD.