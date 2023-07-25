RETURNING: Second West Seattle glass-float hunt also starts next week

(WSB photo of float at Avalon Glassworks)

The second of two West Seattle scavenger hunts that start next week is also an encore – another search for hidden glass floats. It’s again a collaboration of the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s their explanation of what kicks off August 5th:

Are you ready to go on a West Seattle scavenger hunt? Back by popular demand, the 2023 West Seattle Glass Float Hunt kicks off on Saturday, August 5, 2023. This year’s theme is “GO WEST.” inspired by the stunning sunsets of West Seattle, as well as the neighborhood’s geographical direction. Beginning Saturday, August 5th, the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to search for glass floats hidden throughout West Seattle. 50 floats will be hidden on August 5th, with 50 more the morning of Saturday, August 12, 2023. A total of 100 floats will be hidden both indoors – in beloved local businesses – and outdoors.

Each 2023 glass float is individually hand blown by Avalon Glassworks in stunning red and yellow hues reminiscent of West Seattle sunsets. Each 4-inch sphere is stamped with a heart and “WS” on the sealing button. Float hunters should look high and low for colorful round balls peeking out through the mesh of a knotted net bag. Labels encourage the lucky finders to register the float, as well as tag the local business where it was discovered on social media.

Chris Mackay, Executive Director of the West Seattle Junction Association, shared, “We are thrilled to bring back our Glass Float Scavenger Hunt this August! This engaging event is for participants of all ages who want to discover new businesses and nature areas as they search for gorgeous glass floats. Come one, come all and have fun combing the area for yellow and orange glass balls!”

Whitney Moore, Executive Director of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, added, “We’re so looking forward to our community exploring more of the peninsula and local businesses for the second year of the Glass Float Scavenger Hunt in West Seattle! We hope you delight in this two week search for beautiful, custom-made glass floats. Happy hunting!”

Details for the 2023 West Seattle Glass Float Scavenger Hunt are available at https://wsjunction.org/float-hunt.