FOURTH OF JULY 2023: Fire danger high

July 4, 2023 11:59 am
21 COMMENTS
 West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

As mentioned in our holiday lineup, firefighters have been busy. This morning we received two reader reports – first from Rebecca:

Darwin and I were out early to monitor the Cooper’s Hawks nest in Fauntleroy Park and came upon a fire in the base of a large Douglas Fir tree. We called 911, and firefighters from Station 37 quickly arrived to put out the fire. Initially, they brought in two extinguishers, but detected several hot spots in the trunk, so hauled in nearly 1100 ft of firehose from their rig parked at the southernmost entrance to the park.

We are so thankful for their service. Station 37 rocks! A good reminder to not only stay safe on this Independence Day, but to remain vigilant, and alert to your surroundings. A fire in any one of our parks would be truly devastating.

Whether fireworks were suspected or something else, we don’t know – we were away from the desk at the time of the callout. But the fire that Sky emailed about was definitely fireworks-related, one of the calls we heard dispatched late last night:

Last night around 10:30, we witnessed a group of teenagers aiming fireworks at one another in the street at 11th Ave SW and Austin. Initially I was concerned about the potential for then to injure themselves, but when their fireworks caught the grass on fire next to the home of our elderly neighbors I realized how easily we could see a house fire this week.

My wife and another neighbor used our fire extinguisher to put out the fire while I was on the phone with emergency services.

At the end of the block, Riverview Playfield is a hotspot every year for amateur fireworks. We need a police presence there to deter more of these same problems tonight.

The wind is supposed to pick up a bit later today, so this isn’t just about fireworks safety – be careful with grilling, outdoor fire pits, etc.

21 Replies to "FOURTH OF JULY 2023: Fire danger high"

  • Peter July 4, 2023 (1:20 pm)
    Reply

    I’m probably in the minority here, but why are fireworks still legal? Even organised shows seem to cause problems. I know it’s tradition, but I wish people were capable of seeing the bigger picture. 

    • Amy July 4, 2023 (2:15 pm)
      Reply

      I agree! The noise, trash, environmental impact, all terrible.

    • Dooh July 4, 2023 (2:18 pm)
      Reply

      Fireworks are not legal in the city of Seattle. But it is not enforced unless it causes damage or injuries. The city doesn’t have enough officers to respond to the normal calls,  they won’t respond to fire works.  Call the non emergency line to report them if you have concerns. Please be safe everyone

      • WSB July 4, 2023 (9:52 pm)
        Reply

        Clarification – Don’t call the non-emergency line for anything. Police repeat that at community meetings, over and over. Call 911 – same calltakers and they’ll route you if necessary. There ARE emergency dispatches for fireworks if fires result, or life and limb threatened (people aiming them at houses, etc.) – the calltaker will ask the questions to determine how to deal with your call – be ready to state your case as soon as somebody picks up, “My lawn is on fire” etc.

    • David July 4, 2023 (4:20 pm)
      Reply

      No fireworks are NOT LEGAL within the city of Seattle and has NOT been for many years!   Believe WSB has the non emergency number you can report Non compliant neighbors for ILLEGALLY firing off firewoarks and endangering neighbors!!

      • Peter July 4, 2023 (9:20 pm)
        Reply

        @DavidI figured they probably were, I meant nationwide. Maybe just for the summer months. It just seems… ridiculous to me. We had several large fires across the state start up this week, all caused by humans.  I just wish people could just show a little common sense. I know wildfires are somewhat  inevitable, but maybe we could not add to it? Not to mention the fact most of us are getting up for work tomorrow and have pets etc etc 

    • Also John July 4, 2023 (5:50 pm)
      Reply

      @Peter,    I’m with you!   Fireworks are illegal in Seattle, yet ‘Patriots’ celebrate this day by breaking the law while setting off fireworks.   Go figure?

      • WW Resident July 4, 2023 (7:12 pm)
        Reply

        Ah putting the word patriots in quotes, implying a derogatory term. Must be a lot of them ultra MAGAs in Westwood and White Center where fireworks are out of control as not only are fireworks not legal in Seattle, but in unincorporated King County too

        • AlkiRes July 4, 2023 (11:17 pm)
          Reply

          It’s not implying it’s a derogatory term but that the patriotism claimed by breaking the law in the name of celebrating July 4 is performative and not true patriotism.  No one mentioned anything about MAGA.  Don’t be so sensitive.

      • N July 4, 2023 (7:25 pm)
        Reply

        How do you know they are patriots?

    • LS July 4, 2023 (8:50 pm)
      Reply

      They are not legal, and haven’t been for many years.  For some unknown reason, the police fail to respond to fireworks complaints or to fine those who use them.

  • Janine July 4, 2023 (2:39 pm)
    Reply

    I agree with you, Peter.

  • sweet stuff July 4, 2023 (3:13 pm)
    Reply

    Fireworks are not legal in this area. Go somewhere like the Muckleshoot indian reservation in Auburn and you can buy any and all fireworks though. 

  • KayK July 4, 2023 (4:52 pm)
    Reply

    Oh no! Thank you for putting out the grass fire for our neighbors and taking care of them. Time to water down the lawns.

  • Jethro Marx July 4, 2023 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Foam, firefighters? What type is that?

  • MB July 4, 2023 (8:54 pm)
    Reply

    Fireworks are banned in this area. Disappointing how many of our neighbors aren’t complying. 

  • KT July 4, 2023 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    Sad to see so many selfish families disturbing the peace tonight and disrespecting the community.

  • Dm July 4, 2023 (10:02 pm)
    Reply

    I hate this night.  

  • Zig July 4, 2023 (10:41 pm)
    Reply

    My dog is terrified while the idiots who choose to blow up gunpowder continue on. 

