COUNTDOWN: 1 month until Night Out 2023

We have several upcoming big events to remind you about today – starting with the one night each year that neighbors get together to focus on crime prevention, community-building, and fun: Night Out. We are now exactly one month away from this year’s Night Out – Tuesday, August 1st. If you want to close your non-arterial street for a neighborhood block party, register via SPD’s Night Out page – find it here. West Seattle alone usually has hundreds; this year there’s a map, which will list yours only if you agree to be listed – go here to see the parties already mapped.