West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

66℉

COUNTDOWN: 1 month until Night Out 2023

July 1, 2023 12:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | Safety | West Seattle news

We have several upcoming big events to remind you about today – starting with the one night each year that neighbors get together to focus on crime prevention, community-building, and fun: Night Out. We are now exactly one month away from this year’s Night Out – Tuesday, August 1st. If you want to close your non-arterial street for a neighborhood block party, register via SPD’s Night Out page – find it here. West Seattle alone usually has hundreds; this year there’s a map, which will list yours only if you agree to be listed – go here to see the parties already mapped.

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: 1 month until Night Out 2023"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.