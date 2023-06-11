WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 things to do

(Saturday pre-dusk colors, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRY OUT KAYAKS: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) is offering a test-paddle event 10 am-1 pm at Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor Avenue SW) – our calendar listing has the link for signing up.

DINE OUT FOR GENESEE HILL ELEMENTARY: All day at Lady Jaye (4523 California SW), which opens at 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers almost-summer produce (strawberries were abundant last week!) as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

SOUL SPA: Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours, 10 am-2 pm: “a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini-sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!”

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: Noon-5 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), shop for handmade creations.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second Sunday of the season for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

SEE A HUB IN ACTION! 1:30-4 pm, visit The Junction’s Emergency Communication Hub at Hope Lutheran (42nd/Oregon) to see how volunteers activate during the citywide “Power Down” disaster simulation.

MUSICAL MERMAID: Halcyon the Mermaid plays harp music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!