TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Wednesday, June 6th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, breezy, high in the mid-70s. Also: Special Weather Statement warns of “elevated fire-weather conditions.” Sunrise was at 5:13 am; sunset will be at 9:03 pm.

(Monday sunset scene @ Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

SCHOOL

This is the last week of school for Summit Atlas middle/high school in Arbor Heights (35th/Roxbury). Other local schools’ last days are between June 13th and June 30th.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions can and do happen at any time.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including late-evening runs Friday and Saturday nights.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; sailing cancellations remain possible on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

