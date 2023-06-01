SURVEY: Log House Museum has questions for you

(Southwest Seattle Historical Society photo)

As noted here earlier this week, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum is closed starting today for about a week and a half. The building isn’t the only thing undergoing an overhaul. SWSHS is also looking at new ways of serving you. They have some questions for you, too, via a community survey. Here’s how the SWSHS explains it:

Like all museums and cultural organizations, the last few years brought challenges for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and its landmark Log House Museum. But, says its new Programs and Outreach Director, Elizabeth Rudrud, it has also created opportunities.“Visitors are looking for new experiences with their local museums,” says Rudrud, “and the last few years have allowed museums to understand that, to think differently about their programs and audiences.”The is embarking on a strategic planning process to guide its decision making for the next three years and hopes to learn from its community.

A critical component of the process is a community-wide survey. “We hope to learn whether Duwamish Peninsula residents are interested in history, what stories from the past are important to them, what types of programs or services they would like to see us offer,” Rudrud continues, “and for those who have not been to visit the Log House Museum – why? Is this something that could change if the museum did things differently or programmed in different neighborhoods?”

Respondents who choose to enter their name and contact information will be eligible for a drawing to receive a $100 American Express Gift Card. The winner will be notified in late July or August. (Personal information is not required to participate in the survey.)

The museum is already thinking in new directions, renovating its interior to accommodate larger programs and offer private rentals to bring in unrestricted income as well as expanding how it talks about the area’s past.

Recently, it joined as an early partner with the newly established Maritime Washington National Heritage Area. “The partnership allows us to collaborate with a region wide network, rethink how we talk about maritime history, incorporate geological and ecological history, and consider maritime programming.”

The Log House Museum, located one block from Alki Beach, is in a prime location to talk about the history of waterways in Washington State. It was near this location where Chief Sealth, who regularly traveled the region’s waterways, welcomed the arrival of settlers who arrived at Alki Point in 1851 on the Schooner Exact.