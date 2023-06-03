West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Sounds from Around the World Festál in The Junction

June 3, 2023 3:25 pm
Beautiful afternoon for an outdoor concert – as Sounds from Around the World Festál continues at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). Boka Kouyate and The Djeliyah Band started the day.

They were the first of four bands/performers scheduled to play until 7 pm. Comfort Food is scheduled to be onstage now, followed by Lion of Judah Band at 5 pm. The event was produced by Janean Wyvold of Urgent Africa:

This is one of three free community events funded by neighborhood-recovery grants the city made available through the West Seattle Junction Association.

