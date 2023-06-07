FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha Playfield turf work to start next week, city says

The Hiawatha Playfield turf-replacement project was supposed to start in mid-May. But it didn’t. We got an update this afternoon from Seattle Parks:

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction for the Hiawatha Playfield turf replacement project on Monday, June 12, and estimates completion of the project in September 2023. SPR awarded the construction contract to FieldTurf USA Inc. This project will replace the aging synthetic turf at Hiawatha Playfield and provide markings for baseball, soccer, football and softball. Seattle Public Schools will provide safety fencing for the outfield when baseball and softball are in play. This project will include replacing the batting cage and resurfacing the rubberized three-lane running track. View the Layout Plan here.

Online documents indicate FieldTurf USA won the contract – in a second round of bidding (they also won the first) – with a $1.4 million bid. As for the community center and play-area projects, a Parks manager provided updates at last month’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting.