FOLLOWUP: Two West Seattle playfield turf project likely to ‘overlap’

On Monday, we reported that a plan to replace the Delridge Playfield artificial turf has gone out to bid. We also noted that the “rebidding” of Hiawatha Playfield‘s turf replacement appeared to have resulted in a decision. So we followed up on both with Seattle Parks today.

First – they confirm that the “rebidding” for Hiawatha (rendering above, PDF here) resulted in the contract going to the same firm that won the original round, FieldTurf USA. (Online files show the rebidding didn’t result in a major savings – their new winning bid was $1,243,000, compared to the original winning bid of $1,256,000.) Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor says that Hiawatha field construction is still expected to start in the middle of this month, last about three months, and that “It is likely that Delridge and Hiawatha field closures will overlap for about 6 weeks during the summer construction.” P.S. If you have questions about any of the various Hiawatha projects, you’ll want to be at next Tuesday’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting, 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), when ANA expects to talk with and hear from a Parks deputy superintendent.