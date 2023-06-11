BIZNOTE: Delridge Grocery Co-op produce-box price rising a bit, for first time ever, with a deal to ease into it

For all the price increases you’ve probably noticed on goods and services for which you pay, some businesses have held back – even small ones hit a lot harder than big ones.. One of those small businesses is finally increasing one key price a bit, for the first time ever, and the Delridge Grocery Co-op is announcing this so there’s no surprises:

In June, 2020, the volunteer-operated Delridge Grocery Co-op started offering its weekly DGC Essentials produce box (similar to a CSA farm box). It was meant to be just a Covid-era stopgap, but it’s become a signature product of our grocery co-operative.

For three years, we’ve kept the price as affordable as possible. But with the rising cost of everything, we now need to raise our prices by $2 — pickup boxes will be $22 and delivery boxes will be $27 starting June 25 (for our July 1 distribution). But we do have a deal to help with the transition — see more below.

The Delridge Grocery Co-op is currently open for market hours five days a week with a store full of organic produce, locally sourced dairy, organic and sustainably raised meats, healthy pantry staples, and a bevy of local delights. Located at 5444 Delridge Way SW, the DGC is open Friday 3–7, Saturday 9:30–3, Sunday 11–3, Monday 3–7, and Tuesday 3–7.

What Is an Essentials Box?

The DGC Essentials Box features a rotating selection of organic fruits and vegetables that averages 10 pounds and always includes a leafy green, a potato, an onion, three fruits, and three vegetables. We distribute the produce boxes on Saturday mornings, and boxes must be pre-ordered the week before between Sunday and Wednesday via our website.

Summer is a great time to receive an Essentials Box as we work with more area farms to source local, organic produce. We’re looking forward to working with Sound Sustainable Farm in Renton, Ralph’s Greenhouse in Mount Vernon, and more.

Our Essentials 4-Pack Deal

From June 11 to June 24, you can purchase a 4-Pack of Essentials Boxes at the current prices of $20 for pickup ($80 total) or $25 for delivery ($100 total) in weekly or bi-weekly packages. It’s a great way to try our Essentials Box at current pricing for just a little longer. Check our website for details.

Other Ways to Get Involved

If an Essentials Box doesn’t fit for your household, you can still help other Delridge households in need by donating a gifted produce box. We currently distribute 15-20 boxes each week, and we are grateful to so many in our community who help make this happen — including long-time donors Melinda T., Ann-Louise O., Lynn A, Sarah T., Elaine N., and many others.

We also need volunteers to help in the store — from packing and delivering produce boxes on Saturday mornings to helping run our retail desk on days that we’re open. You can visit our Signup Genius page to sign up for volunteer slots or contact delridgegroceryvolunteer@gmail.com with any questions.