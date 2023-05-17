SPORTS: Two West Seattle HS golfers headed to state. And the team’s recruiting!

Another spring sports update – this time from the West Seattle High School golf program, which has two updates:

On Monday, May 15th, the West Seattle Girls Golf Team competed at the District Tournament at the Riverbend Golf Course in Kent. Harmony Pham, Hailey Vaughey, Tallulah Williams, Sadie Stover, and Abbie Cunliffe represented West Seattle High School. We placed 8th overall, only 17 strokes from qualifying the entire team to State.

We did have two West Seattle golfers qualify as individuals for the State Tournament. Senior Harmony Pham (above) shot a score of 83 at Girls Districts and top 5 finish in the individual category. Junior Simon Vance (below) shot a 78 at Boys Districts, which was previously held back in October.

The State Tournament will be held on May 23rd and 24th in Olympia.

Congratulations to all the girls and boys who competed in the District Championship Tournament, and to Harmony and Simon for making it to the High School Golf State Tournament!

ALSO: If you are interested in playing golf for the West Seattle High Golf Team for the 2019-2020 season, please contact Coach Joel at wshsgolfteam@outlook.com.

Our season runs from September to the end of October. We have both varsity and junior varsity teams. Tryouts are in August.