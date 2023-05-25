MUSIC: Two chances to see, hear, and support student musicians

In White Center tonight and West Seattle tomorrow, you have opportunities to see, hear, and support student musicians:

TONIGHT AT FULL TILT ICE CREAM: Thanks to Peter for the tip on this. At 7 pm at Full Tilt Ice Cream in downtown White Center (9629 16th SW), Teenage Graffiti – whose members are Madison Middle School students – perform with Wall Drugs. Peter says the show is free but donations are appreciated.

(Kassa Overall’s NPR Tiny Desk concert last month)

FRIDAY NIGHT AT EASY STREET RECORDS: ESR proprietor Matt Vaughan says this is one you don’t want to miss. Maybe you haven’t heard of Kassa Overall yet – but Vaughan says his rise is exactly why student music education needs to be fought for:

This Friday, Easy Street Records will launch the release of ANIMALS, a new album by Seattle native and visionary drummer, producer, and rapper Kassa Overall with an exclusive daylong event. The day will culminate with a live performance at 7 pm, featuring local musicians and friends along with talented local youngsters, including students from the recently canceled jazz program at Washington Middle School, where Kassa attended. Entry is guaranteed with an ANIMALS record. The limited edition clear vinyl can be purchased at Easy Street Records [in person or online].

If somehow you haven’t been to Easy Street, it’s on the northwest corner of California/Alaska in The Junction.