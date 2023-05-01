Memorial service planned May 24 for Kenneth Hasselbalch, 1968-2023

Family and friends will gather May 24th to remember Kenneth Hesselbalch, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Kenneth “Kenny” Hasselbalch was born on June 29, 1968, in Huntington Beach, CA. He was one of five children of Anna and Knud Hasselbalch, immigrants from Denmark. The family first moved to Canada and then to the US in 1961. Kenny and his younger brother Frank were both born in CA. They moved to Seattle in 1974, where their brother Ely Delos Santos was adopted.

Growing up in West Seattle, Kenny spent his life near Puget Sound. An excellent mariner, fisherman, and storyteller, Kenny – AKA Kelp Cod – enjoyed his time on the water. His boat the “Ms. Dori” could be seen launching at Don Armeni at Alki Point where he would converse with the fish checker to see where the best catch was. Known for his smoked salmon, which he often gave away along with the pots full of Dungeness he was always pulling.

Kenny worked in the world of finance, first at Merrill Lynch with his Father-in-law Jack Blondin, and later at Morgan Stanley, where he earned the title of First Vice president. He was a long-time member of the Seattle Bond Club and a past president. He was Chairman of the Father Mallahan Endowment Board at Holy Rosary Church.

He was a member of the Seattle Yacht Club and part of the Sports Fishing Committee. He spent over 30 summers at the SYC cabins on Cortez Island, where he dropped shrimp pots, caught salmon, and gathered oysters.

Kenny was a talented cook who put on many gourmet fundraising dinners and was known for his crab boils benefiting charities dear to his heart such as the Experimental Education Unit-Haring Center and Holy Rosary School. He learned the love of cooking from his mother; the two of them prepared magical meals together.

Kenny had a passion for music with a beautiful singing voice. He played guitar and found solace in music. He was a lover of symphony and the theater. He was an avid sports fan, always supporting the Mariners and Seahawks. He enjoyed golfing and organized many tournaments.

The love of Kenny’s life was and forever will be his daughter Doriana, now a Junior at Chapman University in Orange, CA. He and her mother, Christina, raised Dori in West Seattle, where she attended Holy Rosary School and later Bishop Blanchet High School.

He will be remembered for his generosity, willingness to help those in need, quick wit, and contagious smile. He will be missed.

Kenny passed away on January 20 surrounded by his family and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Frank and Ely. He is survived by his daughter Doriana, her mother Christina, and his sisters Conny (Randy) and Susan (Mike) and his brother Kim (Lori) and his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 24th, at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle (4210 SW Genesee) with a reception to follow at the school hall across the street. We look forward to seeing you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary’s Place: marysplaceseattle.org

To share your condolence and memories of Kenny, please visit his online memorial at: emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Kenneth-Hasselbalch