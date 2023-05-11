CONGRATULATIONS! Five athletes from West Seattle’s Rain City Ropeworks on U.S. national jump-rope team

(Photo courtesy Rain City Ropeworks)

Five local jump-rope athletes from West Seattle-based Rain City Ropeworks are headed to the world championships! Here’s the announcement we received today:

The American Jump Rope Federation announced the US National Team for 2023. Among the team representing the US (with more than 30 other countries from around the world) are five local teenagers from the Rain City Ropeworks team: Calla Freeman, Madeleine Garrison, Riley Hill, Halle Morgan, and Ava Wheatley. The girls will be competing in two Team Double Dutch categories. Riley and Madeline will also be competing in the Individual Freestyle category.

The event will have 3,000 participants and will mark the first time the event will be held in Colorado Springs, CO. The event will be a combination of the World Championships, as well as the International Open Tournament and the Junior World Championships, held July 16-23, 2023.

Rain City Ropeworks is led by Rene Bibaud, a 5-time world rope-jumping champion and Cirque du Soleil performer. Rene believes everyone should have access to the joy of jumping rope. “A jump rope is portable, inexpensive, and can be done virtually anywhere – making it an incredibly equitable and fun activity!” said Rene.

Rene’s goal is to share her passion for jumping rope with the community through her after-school programs, summer camps, workshops & classes and the Rain City Ropeworks jump rope team. The team is a performance and competition team based in West Seattle. Team members range from 8-18 and perform at special events, halftime shows, festivals, school assemblies, and compete in local, regional, national, and international tournaments. Rain City Ropeworks will be performing at this year’s 50th anniversary Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival.