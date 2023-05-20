West Seattle, Washington

BASEBALL: West Seattle HS wins first state-tournament game, will play second later today

May 20, 2023 12:15 pm
The West Seattle High School baseball team will play its second state-tournament game later today after winning the first one. Matthew Henning threw a no-hitter as the Wildcats shut out Tacoma’s Stadium HS, 4-0 at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. That’s also where they’ll play game two against the winner of a 1 pm game between Edmonds-Woodway and Southridge. We’ll add the time/opponent when that info’s available (it should also appear here).

