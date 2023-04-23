Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(Seen on Saturday’s West Duwamish Greenbelt hike – photo by Troy Sterk)

Highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BENEFIT BOOKFAIR: Last day to shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and either buy books for the Tilden School (WSB sponsor) library or have part of your purchase go toward the school! More info here.

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re still updating the online list – see today’s lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY PICNIC: Everybody’s welcome at Lincoln Park Shelter 5, 10 am-1 pm. More info on the RSVP page. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POST-EARTH DAY RESTORATION: Lincoln Park’s forest needs your help year-round, and here’s another chance – dig in with Friends of Lincoln Park 11 am-1 pm today – RSVP ASAP here.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD RUMMAGE SALE: 11 am-3 pm, second and final day for this sale benefiting the WCLG’s work supporting library programs. (1409 SW 107th)

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (& MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. This month’s topic: “Wuthering Heights” (1847) by Emily Brontë (initially published under her pen name Ellis Bell). More info in our calendar listing.

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

TIM’S TAVERN: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), country/western tunes with The Ambaum Dukes. More info here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!