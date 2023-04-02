GARAGE SALE DAY: Ready to register? Signups start Monday!

Just under six weeks to go until this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, one peninsula-wide day of sales big and small, held annually on the second Saturday in May. This year’s date is May 13th. WSB has coordinated Community Garage Sale Day since its fourth year in 2008, and we make a map and list that’s available online one week in advance. To get on the map, you register with us, choosing individual, organization/school/business, or block-sale level, pay a nominal fee ($12/$20/$30, unchanged all these years), and provide sale location and description info – up to 20 words. We ask that sales span the basic WSCGSD hours of 9 am-3 pm, but you’re welcome to start earlier and/or end later – some even add extra days – just include that info in your sale description when you sign up. Registration opens tomorrow (Monday) and continues for three and a half weeks – we have to close semi-early to get the map/list ade in time for that one-week-in-advance release. We’ll announce it here when the registration form is activated and ready to go!