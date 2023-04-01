FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek culvert troubleshooting not done yet

(Thursday photo by Tom Trulin)

On Thursday, we mentioned Seattle Public Utilities workers’ efforts to troubleshoot a partial blockage of Fauntleroy Creek at the 45th SW culvert that carries it underground. Creek steward Judy Pickens reports that “the blockage at 45th remains in place after a long day of trying. The city crew will be back Tuesday morning to install a full bypass; locals will notice a hose across the roadway. It should enable removal of enough of the jam to assess the condition of the culvert.” In the meantime, what she termed a “duck pond” resulting from the blockage is re-forming in Kilbourne Ravine (by Fauntleroy Schoolhouse) and Fauntleroy Watershed Council volunteers are helping monitor it. As Judy explained on Thursday, this is a “delicate time for fish in the creek,” one of Seattle’s few remaining salmon-spawning streams.