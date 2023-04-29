CONTINUING SUNDAY: West Seattle Rock and Gem Show

Our two days of almost-summery weather are ending, and clouds are due back tomorrow, with a slight chance of rain. So if you didn’t go to the West Seattle Rock and Gem Show today, you might consider visiting tomorrow. The big community room off the Alki Masonic Center‘s lot is brimming with sights to see:

The West Seattle Rock Club has presented this show for more than half a century – though that’s just a blink in the geological time that many of these specimens represent:

Demonstrations, activities, and a chance to learn about rocks are all part of the event. If you want to take home a souvenir, here’s one option:

The venue is on the northeast corner of 40th and Edmunds. Admission’s free, and show hours are the same tomorrow as they were today – 10 am to 5 pm.