BIZNOTE: Portage Bay Café adding days in West Seattle

(WSB photo from PBC’s West Seattle opening day in January)

Three months after adding a West Seattle location, Portage Bay Café says things are going so well here, they’re adding days. General manager Peter Gunnar asked us to let you know that starting next week, they’ll be open seven days a week – instead of five days a week (they’ve been closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays). So starting the week of April 10th, Portage Bay Café’s West Seattle hours at 4725 42nd SW will be 8 am-1:30 pm Mondays-Fridays, 8 am-2 pm Saturdays and Sundays.