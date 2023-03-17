ST. PATRICK’S DAY: 2 more West Seattle scenes

Before this “wearing of the green” day ends … two more scenes from West Seattle St. Patrick’s Day celebrations:

IRISH DANCE AT THE SENIOR CENTER: As featured in our daily event list today, students from the West Seattle-based Comerford School of Irish Dance performed this afternoon at the Senior Center of West Seattle.

PIANO TUNES @ THE KENNEY: Weekly piano music at The Kenney (WSB sponsor) had a St. Patrick’s Day theme, according to this reader report: