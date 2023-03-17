ST. PATRICK’S DAY: 2 more West Seattle scenes

Before this “wearing of the green” day ends … two more scenes from West Seattle St. Patrick’s Day celebrations:
IRISH DANCE AT THE SENIOR CENTER: As featured in our daily event list today, students from the West Seattle-based Comerford School of Irish Dance performed this afternoon at the Senior Center of West Seattle.
PIANO TUNES @ THE KENNEY: Weekly piano music at The Kenney (WSB sponsor) had a St. Patrick’s Day theme, according to this reader report:
John Van Lierop, Jr., from West Seattle, played Irish songs on the piano for the Memory Care residents (including his 101-year-old Father) at The Kenney today. John plays old-time piano music of the ’30s, ’40s, every Friday. He notices that the faces of the residents light up when he begins to play familiar songs and some even sing. The two favorites today were “My Wild Irish Rose” and “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.” John has been operating a piano studio for over 50 years on Gatewood Hill and has been the organist at Tibbetts United Methodist Church in West Seattle for 42 years!
| 0 COMMENTS